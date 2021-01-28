Amid Grown-ish’s midseason premiere the men of the show chatted with BOSSIP about the journeys of their characters.

As previously reported season 3 is all about drastic changes for the Cal U crew who are navigating through their junior year. Now officially a college dropout Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is experiencing the highs and lows of being an aspiring stylist and is wondering if life outside of college is all it’s cracked up to be. As for the college boys of Grown-ish, they TOO are seeing some drastic changes in their lives.

Doug(Diggy Simmons) is struggling to deal with a “break” that he and his girlfriend Jazz (Chloe Bailey) are going through. Now free from his relationship with Zoey, Luca (Luka Sabbat) has a new girlfriend, Jillian (Ryan Destiny), Vivek (Jordan Buhat) has a new love interest too (surprisingly) and he’s getting clowned less by his roommates.

Arguably having the biggest change this semester at Cal U however is Aaron (Trevor Jackson) who went from kissing Zoey at the airport to curving her for his new boo, Rochelle.

Not only does he have a new girlfriend, but he’s also going through an awakening, and after at first dissing the Black Student Union that he became disinterested in, he joins them and takes a stand for social justice.

#RatTailRevolution

Trevor told BOSSIP that he ultimately hopes that Aaron ends up happy with his decisions this season.

“Happy, I just hope my character’s happy whether it’s love, being single, being in love with yourself, being the President eventually; I think Aaron wants that. That’s what I hope, that his dreams come true.”

But what about the other fellas?

Diggy Simmons told BOSSIP that newly single Doug has his eyes set on the prize; graduation.

“I think Doug just wants to graduate,” said Diggy. “He’s there on a scholarship, he ain’t trying to play no games, he’s just trying to graduate.”

Jordan Buhat said that Vivek is on a “journey of self-acceptance” and as for Luka Sabatt, he thinks Growin-ish Luca is just continuing to live in his own world.

“I think Luca is just making clothes and hanging out, I also feel like he somehow is not hanging out with anybody on the show, he’s around the other characters—but I don’t know what he does outside of that. He kind of has his own ethos going on, so whatever it is, I hope it’s good.”



Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins.

In advance of the new episodes, viewers can catch up on “grown-ish” now streaming on Hulu.

Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on Freeform.