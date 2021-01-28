Even though Michael B. Jordan’s character was killed in Black Panther, he would still be open to returning for the upcoming sequel.
During a recent interview with People, the actor was asked about whether or not he would be willing to reprise his role as Killmonger in Black Panther 2. He answered by talking about the strong relationships he built with the rest of the cast, listing that bond as a reason he’d have a hard time ever turning it down. Of course, he also touched on the death of his co-star, Chadwick Boseman.
“That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons,” Jordan said. “[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating.”
He continued, citing his longtime friend and collaborator Ryan Coogler as a big reason his return will “always be on the table.”
“But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there,” Jordan said. “So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”
