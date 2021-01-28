The Final Season Of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Premieres March 18th

It’s almost over! The trailer for the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” just arrived today.

We were wondering when the final season would start and now we have our answer. E! dropped the minute plus clip, which primarily focuses on the family saying their goodbyes to the crew. Very little clues about the course of the season are in the trailer, aside from a glimpse of Kourtney and Scott napping on couches near each other as Kendall muses, “they were made for one another!” Although it has been reported that Kim and Kanye’s marriage issues will play out on the show, there’s nothing about that in the footage that was released today. Check out the trailer below:

It is pretty incredible seeing how much Kylie and Kendall have grown up since the beginning of the show. And it’s also pretty undeniable that all of the ladies have changed a lot lookswise and in terms of their style. One thing we have been able to count on Kim for over the years is that she’s consistent with her crying on camera. We’re sure we’ll see plenty of tears this season ESPECIALLY if she is opening up about her problems with Kanye the way the tabloids have been suggesting. It’s also pretty interesting that they’re still teasing the idea of Kourtney and Scott getting back together — particularly since she was just linked to Travis Barker. And he’s with Amelia Hamlin these days right?

Anyway, March 18th, KUWTK is back — will you be watching?