Bossip Video

By now, it’s no secret that The Weeknd’s latest project, After Hours, deserved a GRAMMY nomination or two. And when it was revealed that he got snubbed, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, made it known that there was some foul play going on.

In a brand new interview with his team for a Billboard cover story, the singer revealed exactly how he felt upon hearing the news.

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy,” The Weeknd said. “Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt…I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’ We did everything right, I think.” He continued, “I’m not a cocky person. I’m not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year.’ We were all very confused.”

Of course, it wasn’t just Tesfaye himself who was unhappy about the snub, plenty of his peers contacted him to say he deserved a nomination. “People I haven’t spoken to in ages, the entire music community,” ended up reaching out to him, he revealed.