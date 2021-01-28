Bossip Video

By now, it’s no secret that The Weeknd’s latest project, After Hours, deserved a GRAMMY nomination or two. And when it was revealed that he got snubbed, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, made it known that there was some foul play going on.

In a brand new interview with his team for Billboard cover story, the singer revealed exactly how he felt upon hearing the news.

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy,” The Weeknd said. “Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt…I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’ We did everything right, I think.”

He continued, “I’m not a cocky person. I’m not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year.’ We were all very confused.”

Of course, it wasn’t just Tesfaye himself who was unhappy about the snub, plenty of his peers contacted him to say he deserved a nomination. “People I haven’t spoken to in ages, the entire music community,” ended up reaching out to him, he revealed.

He went on to point out that only 10 Black artists have won Album of the Year in the past 61 years, making this a way bigger problem than his album not getting the nomination it deserves.“I don’t want to make this about me,” he said. “That’s just a fact.” His team also revealed that. the album was submitted in six categories, with one of the nominations later being moved by “a genre screening committee.”

“Look, I personally don’t care anymore,” The Weeknd continued. “I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speches anyways. Forget awards shows.”

