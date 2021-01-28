Bossip Video

Happy WandaVision Eve!

Listen, ok, this show has us stressed the f**k OUT! The first two episodes, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” and “Don’t Touch That Dial”, were as hilarious and charming as they were creepy and mysterious. Last week’s episode, “Now In Color”, had our blood pressure higher than Stark tower. We might need a group therapy session after tonight’s release of the yet-to-be-revealed episode 4.

Anyone who complained about WandaVision being a “slow burn” is a loser and should be treated as such. Nothing gained quickly and without effort can truly be appreciated and right now we are appreciating the hell out of what Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, and the rest of the cast are giving us from week-to-week.

This morning, Marvel unveiled an extended clip of episode 4 to further tease our anxiety. In it, we see “Geraldine”, who we now know is Captain Marvel’s homegirl Monica Rambeau, going back to the scene of her violent ejection from Wanda’s world. Also making his first appearance is Randall Park, who played an FBI Agent/parole officer in Ant-Man.

Enough talking! Press play!

The fact that we have seen so much and still know so little is a brilliant way to unravel this epic tale thread-by-thread. Marvel has us literally eating out of the palm of their hand and we’re here to tell them that we would like another helping of their opaque storytelling. Please and thank you!

WandaVision episode 4 begins streaming on Disney+ tonight at 12am PST and 3am EST