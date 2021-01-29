Bossip Video

*UPDATE*

As of this afternoon T.I. and Tiny formally deny all allegations of sexual and drug abuse alleged by Sabrina Peterson and her alleged victim accounts. The Harris’ released the following statement via Complex:

Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.

Our original version of this story begins below:

Some serious allegations are being made against T.I. and Tiny Harris after Sabrina Peterson put out a PSA for alleged Harris victims to come forward. So far, around a dozen women have shared accusatory stories of how they’ve been either coerced into taking drugs or persuaded to have sex with the couple.

Peterson, who is Tiny Harris’s former friend, took to her Instagram stories to share the experiences of the allegedly abused women. While sharing her experience, one woman said she visited The Harris’ and they refused to let her inside their home until she took an “X” pill. In a separate story, another unnamed woman alleged that her phone was taken away when she entered T.I. and Tiny’s hotel suite in 2016. Allegedly cocaine was handed to multiple women present and the ones who removed their pants were only allowed to stay. Another woman allegedly was crying because she was not given her phone to call an Uber to leave.

Earlier this week, Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of pulling a gun on her years ago, calling him her “abuser.” His wife Tiny clapped back at that claim, calling Sabrina “weird.” Sabrina maintains that she’s interested in exposing the Harris’ and shared plans to make a documentary involving any of their will accusers who want to tell their stories.

Sabrina seems to have a game plan to expose T.I. and Tiny, however, Shekinah Jo, Tiny’s best friend, thinks she’s just out for clout and “obsessed” with Tiny. Shekinah went on live to chime in on Sabrina’s intention, insinuating that the woman had also had relations with T.I. and Tiny and allegedly acted as a wing woman.

“She’s looking for attention,” said Shekinah. “She wants Tiny. She’s obsessed with Tiny. She wants Tiny to be her girlfriend. It came out that TIP pulled a gun on her,” said Shekinah. “How do we change from TIP, not being the victim no more, and Tiny is now the alleged? How do we go for that? She has a problem. She hasn’t talked about how she used to f**k Tameka and TIP. I said what I said.”

Swipe to hear Shekinah’s full rant calling Sabrina “obsessed”, posted by ItsOnsite.