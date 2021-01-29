Bossip Video

Following alleged leaked messages from actor Armie Hammer describing his love of cannibalism, his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has spoken out.

The 38-year-old actress commented under an Instagram post announcing that Hammer’s Call Me By Your Name co-star, Timothée Chalamet, could be reuniting with director Luca Guadagnino for a film about cannibalism.

Elizabeth kept her response brief but made it known she’s just as blown away by that headline as everyone else, simply writing: “No. Words.”

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the project–titled Bones & All–is a coming-of-age horror/love story, based on the 2015 novel by Camille DeAngelis. Chalamet and actress Taylor Russell are in talks for the two lead roles. The plot “follows Maren Yearly on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.”

As for Elizabeth, she’s said to be staying in the Cayman Islands with the former couple’s two children since her estranged husband’s scandal made its way to the internet. Armie has been facing huge backlash after messages about rape fantasies, BDSM, and cannibalism he allegedly sent to a woman were leaked earlier this month.

While Hammer called these allegations, “bulls**t claims,” he has since dropped out of multiple acting projects.