Marvel releases a new trailer for episode 5 of WandaVision, which teases Vision escaping Westview.

The Marvel drought is over and WandaVision is officially underway with much confusion. In this case, confusion isn’t a bad thing, piquing interest from die-hard Marvel fans and casual viewers of the Cinematic Universe. In the series, we catch up with Wanda in the days after Avengers: Endgame. Our friend Wanda is experiencing grief processing it by creating her own world where everything can be as perfect as she wants it. The problem is the cost of what she’s doing.

The last time we saw Vision, he was very much so dead and his lifeless body was on the ground after his encounter with Thanos. The town she is in doesn’t exist and a few episodes in, she’s already struggling to keep it all together. Last night, the fourth episode showed us a better look at what exactly is going on and how Wanda is essentially the current villain of the series.

Wandavision fans also reeled over the show’s decision to revisit what happened in Avenger’s Endgame during the reverse snap moment in particular.

“The beginning of the ep? with everyone coming back from the snap?? has to be one of the most terrifying scenes marvel has ever done i literally had chills like i could feel the panic and the chaos through the screen,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Another viewer of the show tweeted that the scene was almost too “intense.”

“IT WAS SO INTENSE,” they explained. “It’s crazy seeing how it would’ve been after the snap.”

“The scene of Monica materializing after the snap was undone was so damn good, but then so heartbreaking learning Maria died while she was gone. Marvel is so sick and twisted for that,” they added.

..But where do we go from here?

In a new teaser for the 5th installment of the series, Marvel teases Vision escaping the reality Wanda created, and with Wanda becoming aware, Sword is trying to ‘trespass’ into her realm–this won’t end well. Watch the new teaser trailer for WandaVision below.

Looks like we’re in for a total mind trip!