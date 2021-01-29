Bossip Video

Former Love And Hip Hop star Tommie Lee wants all the smoke with Princess Love after Princess claimed she smashed Ray J. The revelation happened rather innocently during an episode for VH1’s Unlocked special where Ray and Princess played a game of ‘Who smashed who.”

Princess laughed about the rumor saying she thought she heard Tommie admit in on one episode of the show, but Ray J denied the claim.

Welp! That pissed Tommie Lee off. In an IG post, Tommie claimed that her ex Scrapp DeLeon was the only person from the cast she hooked up with and proceeded to tell Princess, “keep my f*ckin name out cha mouth.” Yikes! Peep Tommie’s whole message below.

“I’ve never been with anybody on that show besides scrapp @Princesslove keep my f*ckin name out cha mouth spreading rumors girl ya man been for the streets, but he ain’t Neva bend my block FOH!”

Fans thought they had evidence that Tommie DID say she smashed Ray. Technically she did say that! But it was all fun in games, swipe to see the video below.

It was literally a f*cking game they played smash, kill or destroy. I actually didn’t like anyone in the line up and had to do this part over 15 times til I gave in and also was threatened that if I don’t participate that I would be suspended or lose my check. Let’s talk about it how many cast members went through this when they didn’t want to talk about sum or do certain scenes and scenarios.

What a stern woman. Do you think Tommie could’ve addressed Princess Love in this situation a little better?