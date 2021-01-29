Bossip Video

We love this entire aesthetic!

We’ve been fans of Precious Lee for years now. The curvy supermodel has a glowing complexion, bountiful curves and confidence that’s off the charts. The plus size beauty has been busy at work for Paris Fashion Week and she proudly shared some of the looks from Area’s first Haute Couture show.

“I’m so in love with the epicness of this collection!” Precious captioned a slideshow of images from the Area showing. “Grateful to be apart of this majorly magical moment. Everybody snapped on this! Cheers to @area for their first couture collection, showcasing curves and a crazy talented diverse team.”

Did you see her walk in that blue snake inspired number? STUNNING! Here’s a closer look:

One of the looks Precious didn’t share was this sequined suited number… Definite a great look for the girls.

Some of the structural looks seem like such fun — like this black short frock.

We kind of preferred the maxi version in orange though

What do you think? We love how Precious added even more movement with her pose.

She got really creative in this netted number too. Which of these looks were your favorite?

If we could afford to shop the collection we’d definitely HAVE to have the first look and the orange number.