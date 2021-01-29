Bossip Video

Lil Baby is one of the biggest rappers in the game right now, but that doesn’t mean he plans on only sticking to music.

The rapper talked about his upcoming business plans during a recent interview with XXL, which is when he revealed his plans to open a restaurant in Atlanta sometime in the next few months.

“Actually, I have a new restaurant and I’ma open it in Atlanta,” he revealed in response to a question about upcoming business ventures. “It was supposed to be open by January, but we had to finish the stages, so maybe, February, March.”

As for what dishes are going to be served, Baby is only serving up the best of the best.

“You know, lamb chops, lobster tails, rice, stuff like that,” he said. “A little music, alcohol. Stuff like that.”

In another big business move, Lil Baby is also going to be featured in his very first Super Bowl halftime commercial this February with Rockstar Energy Drink. When it comes to making big business decisions like this, Baby revealed to Billboard that he has a circle of veterans that have helped influence him, which includes Rich Paul and Corey Gamble.