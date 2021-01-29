Bossip Video

“She was one of these less-than-smart women…”

Wendy Williams has LOTS more to say about her personal life and allllll the messy details of it.

As previously reported while promoting her Lifetime biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie” the talk show titan dropped several bombs; she allegedly had a one-night stand with Method Man, she hired private investigators to follow her cheating husband [who cheated throughout her entire pregnancy] and she has ZERO desire to meet the love child her husband had with another woman.

Now she’s got more to say in particular about her hubby’s mistress Sharina Hudson, the woman she dubbed a “backwoods Barbie.”

Wendy was a guest on Watch What Happens Live this week and she revealed to Andy Cohen that she was well aware of her husband’s cheating with his now baby’s mother. In fact, she knew he was cheating for OVER A DECADE; 13 years to be exact.

“I was with him for 25 years, in love with him probably from our third date,” Wendy told Andy. “[I knew about Hudson] just about the whole 13 years that they were together, and people behind the scenes say it was more like 15 years. She was one of these less-than-smart women who moved to the big city with bright lights and she wanted to be a model,” Wendy added noting that Sharina worked in bottle service at a club. “Kevin’s problem is that Kevin ended up getting with this girl. She made herself very available to him. She was very disrespectful to me,” Williams added. “Do you know he had the nerve to tell me that she admires me?!”

Wendy has quite a history of dragging Sharina. In 2019 she called her “miserable” and said that mistresses should (*checks notes*) GO TO HELL.

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep your hands off other people’s MEN, there’s a HOT place in hell for you!”

Wendy also previously said that she stayed with her cheating husband so that their son’s life wouldn’t be uprooted. Now that her son’s away in college, she has more freedom especially since his love child with his mistress was the final straw.

“Infidelity is one thing,” said Wendy. “A full baby is a whole other topic. A baby. I’m not changing Pampers. I want to be pampered. Get out of here.”

Watch more of Wendy Williams on Watch What Happens Live below.

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres on Saturday, January 30 at 8 pm/7c, immediately followed by the “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” Documentary at 10 pm/9c.