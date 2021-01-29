Bossip Video

To celebrate his 27th birthday, Maluma released a visual album.

The Colombian superstar’s new project, 7 Días en Jamaica, consist of seven new songs and seven accompanying music videos that chronicle a real vacation the singer took to the Caribbean island at an important time in his life. The project was halted because of the pandemic, but the second he could return to Jamaica to film the visuals, he did just that.

“Those seven days in Jamaica came at a time when I needed to escape and decompress as I had intensely worked non-stop on my career for seven years and I was questioning if I should even continue doing music,” Maluma said in a statement. “I did a lot of soul-searching there and came back a different person, completely inspired and having realized that music is not just what I do, its part of who I am; how I experience and interpret life.”

The music videos feature Maluma exploring the beautiful islands of Jamaica alongside a stunning costar and love interest: Davina Bennett. The Jamaican model and beauty pageant titleholder won Miss Universe Jamaica in 2017, also representing Jamaica at the Miss Universe pageant that same year.

Bennett posted about representing Jamaica in the project, revealing just how proud she is to put on for her people.

“Being the representation for my island, Jamaica yet again has given me such a sense of pride and I am truly grateful! 🇯🇲” she wrote on Instagram. “‘Welcome to Jamaica Ajani!’ ‘7 Días en Jamaica’ with @Maluma was an incredible experience to be a part of. I hope you all enjoy the videos that we created with so much love and passion. Check the videos out on @YouTube!” She continues, “I could not have achieved this success without the real MVP that got me this job @barbinarr because she believed in me & without my Jamaican team that executed each look with creativity and precision, representing our island Jamaica in the best way possible!”

It’s no secret that Davina looks absolutely stunning throughout 7 Días in Jamaica, stealing not only Maluma’s attention, but viewers’ too. Take a look at more photos of the model down below:

Bennett even posted about working with Maluma back in December, but we’re just now finding out what project they were working on together.

