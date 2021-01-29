Bossip Video

Baby Jungle SZN

Emerging rapper Baby Jungle is already off to a strong start in 2021 with his street certified video for “4 REAL” where the rising star takes us to the trap in some of the realest visuals we’ve seen this year.

Born in Macon, Georgia, Sean “Baby Jungle” Glover Jr. is positioning himself to stake his claim for Atlanta‘s coveted Rap crown.

As an adolescent, the young creative would write music but didn’t take his talent seriously until he was in the 8th grade and started recording music in his uncle’s studio.

Although making music was something Baby Jungle was passionate about, making money to survive took precedence and lead him to party promoting before his life took a downward spiral when his father went to jail.

In addition to being out of touch with his dad, Baby Jungle lost several family members and turned to the streets for solace and financial security.

When his dad was released from jail, he became a significant figure in his life by paying for studio time while teaching him about independence and investing in his goals.

Baby Jungle began to work to pay for studio time and was eventually able to bankroll his first music video “Jungle Fever.”

The visuals, combined with his work ethic and ambition, further progressed his movement where he established a solid fan base.

Baby Jungle is inspired by the new generation of rap artists like the late Juice Wrld, Famous Dex, Lil Uzi Vert and Chief Keef, as well as the OG Boosie who helped define his artistry.

As Baby Jungle continues his journey to stardom, he aspires to be another iconic figure in Macon’s rich legacy of greatness.

Stream “4 REAL” here.