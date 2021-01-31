Bossip Video

There’s a big shakeup happening in Columbus, Ohio’s police department in the wake of two fatal shootings of Black men.

In early December, Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was fatally shot by police who seemingly mistook a Subway sandwich he was holding for a gun. Authorities alleged that he was waving a weapon from his vehicle.

Later, on Christmas Eve, 47-year-old Andre Hill was gunned down after an anonymous neighbor reported that a man had been sitting in his SUV turning his engine on and off around 1:37 am. When Officer Adam Coy arrived at the scene, he saw Mr. Hill walking with a cell phone in one hand and could not see the other. Within seconds, he fired several rounds and ordered Hill to put his hands to his side. Hill was killed and Officer Coy was fired on Dec. 28 by the city’s safety director.

Now NewsOne reports that the Former Columbus, Ohio, Police Chief Thomas Quinlan resigned and was demoted on Thursday following the two high-profile shootings. The news was shared by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther via a video uploaded to social media.

“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands,” Ginther said. “Columbus residents have lost faith in him and in Division’s ability to change on its own. Chief Quinlan understood.”

Quinlan will now serve as deputy police chief until a replacement is found.

Good, GOODBYE.