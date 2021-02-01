Bossip Video

Lil Uzi Vert is planning on implanting a multi-million dollar diamond in his forehead, because…why not?

Lil Uzi Vert has always been one who’s into expensive fashions and luxuries. He has an immaculate car collection and not one that’s rented–the cars are his and boost several after-market customizations that you don’t see often, such as turbos and engine performance modifications.

According to Complex, the rapper still hasn’t grown tired of the clothes, cars, and traditional jewelry and is preparing to place a diamond in the middle of his head like Vision from the Avengers.

The “Sauce It Up” rapper shared the exciting news on Instagram where he revealed that he had the precious diamond customized for him by famed jeweler Elliot Eliantte who has created some iced out masterpieces for a long list of celebs like Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, and more.

The article later noted that the rapper could have possibly spent a whopping “$2 million per carat” on the shiny new diamond.

He went on to suggest that the nearly 11-carat diamond costs close to $2 million per carat. This tweet and some simple, quick-math will show that Uzi spent more than just a pretty penny on the stone. But, he insists that the diamond is a smart purchase since it’s certified as a natural pink rock, which will hold its value. After spending a fortune on the diamond, it wouldn’t make sense to put it in just a random chain or watch. So once he made his final payment, Uzi and Eliantte alluded to the diamond being embedded in the rapper’s forehead.

Uzi will certainly be the first with millions of dollars implanted in his forehead and due to the fact that he’s been paying for this diamond since 2017, it seems like he isn’t changing his mind. Hopefully, this is safe and goes down without any issues.

This sounds unreal!

