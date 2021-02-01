Bossip Video

You’d be hard-pressed to find more premium s#!t-talk than the stuff that is said on an NBA court.

Draymond Green can be supremely annoying sometimes but even then he’s one of the most entertaining players in professional sports. Not necessarily because of his on-the-court play, but when it comes to bumpin’ his gums, there just aren’t many people as hilariously off-the-cuff that #23 on the Golden State Warriors.

Last night, after dusting off the Detroit Pistons by 27, there was some post-game brouhaha between Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson and Pistons baller Rodney McGruder. According to Bleacher Report, McGruder took exception to something that Toscano-Anderson said to his teammate, Wayne Ellington. Whatever it was, Draymond thought it utterly laughable that McGruder attempted to play enforcer on Ellington’s behalf. Peep what he said about the incident in the post-game presser.

Draymond wasn’t the only Warrior who unabashedly clowned Rodney McGruder. Klay Thompson also took a few shady shots at McGruder from the press box in defense of his teammate.

Ellington eventually addressed Saturday’s mishap during an interview with M Live, and apparently, Juan was the one who started the basketball beef, not Rodney.

“To be honest, the guy over there, Juan, is the one who started the whole thing,” Ellington revealed.

“Rod is a man of respect, like myself, and I felt like he took offense to whatever the guy was saying to me in the first half. I just kind of laughed it off and kept on going. Obviously, it stuck with Rod and as my brother, he took it upon himself to go and take the temperature on the situation — and that’s what men do. We talk to each other eye-to-eye and face-to-face.”

It’s still unclear as to what Toscano – Anderson said to get underneath everyone’s skin, but Ellington was quick to defend his buddy Rodney, shutting down Green’s “tough guy” accusations.

“There’s never been any type of tough-guy approach with Rod,” he continued.

“For Draymond to sit up and talk all that kind of crazy stuff behind a microphone, I think that’s the fake tough guy stuff, to be honest with you. I’m only going to talk about that situation once and then put it behind us. I think it’s unfair for those guys to attack my man like that. I appreciate Rod and I love him like a brother for whatever he did do — that I know wasn’t tough guy stuff. He just probably walked over there and tried to clear the air with the guy.”

Doesn’t seem that this was anything more than tempers flaring after the Pistons had been annihilated in a game where McGruder only played 6 minutes scoring 8 points. Moreover, this is only the fourth game he’s played this season where he’s spent most of his team cheerleading from the bench.

No wonder Dray and Klay don’t respect him.