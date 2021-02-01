Karl-Anthony Towns cannot catch a break.
“My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this Off-Season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down.”
Jordyn has been by the Timberwolves’ star’s side for a while now. The two began officially dating back in September, although rumors of their relationship started to surface in July of last year when the pair were spotted together dining at Nobu.
Following the shocking news of his COVID diagnosis last month, Woods sent a sweet message to her baller boo via Twitter, praying for his swift recovery.
Woods later shared that thankfully, she and her family tested negative for the virus.
If there’s anyone who deserves a break right now–and for a loooooong time going forward–it’s Karl-Anthony Towns. Poor guy has been going THROUGH it, but hopefully, it’s only clear skies ahead.
