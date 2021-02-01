Bossip Video

Wendy Williams has folks clapping back at her left and right on this fine Monday after putting her past relationships on blast. First, Method Man’s wife had a few words for the radio maven after she claimed that she and the former Wutang rapper had a one night stand. Now, Eric B. is the latest culprit.

Wendy shared her account of her brief entanglement with Eric B., the hip hop legend associated with Rakim. In her movie, Williams portrayed Eric as being a reckless scrub who took her car without returning it on time and she alleged that he basically stole the rental car she got for him in her name! Yikes.

But, this wasn’t the first time Wendy spoke of the relationship. In a 1999 interview, Williams accused Eric B. of being unfaithful and using her for money.

“He was cute at the time, the ponytail, all that gold jewelry,” she said. “Here’s the thing – and we all go through this. First of all, I never had a home number. It was always pagers and mind you, we dated for over a year. Of course, he had other women. This was eight years ago. And eight years ago, I was still on top of my game in the radio career. So I really can’t figure out why I was this stupid. I was making pretty decent money. I was Queen of the Radio and I don’t know why I accepted it. It wasn’t like I was some scrub who had to take this from a man.”

Eric must’ve seen Wendy’s movie and shared a few words about his portrayal. Showing a throwback photo of himself and a luxury car, the 57-year-old wrote:

To hilarious I laughed to well it made for great Tv But the truth is something different Try that !!!!!!!

What did YOU think about Wendy Williams’ biopic? Tell us down below!