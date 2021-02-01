Bossip Video

Dustin Diamond, best known as Screech on Saved By The Bell, has passed away at the age of 44.

Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as the lovable Screech on Saved By The Bell, was hospitalized last month after feeling uneasy. After several tests, it was revealed that he had Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Dustin immediately began chemotherapy to help fight the disease, but unfortunately, things progressed quickly. According to TMZ, the attempts proved to be unsuccessful as he passed away from lung cancer on Monday morning.

A rep for Dustin tells us he died Monday morning. His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care. His GF was by his side when he passed away. Dustin’s death comes just a couple weeks after completing his first round of chemo after he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma … which is commonly referred to as lung cancer. We were told the cancer started somewhere in Dustin’s body and metastasized in his lungs.

Before his illness, Screech was trying to get his character back on the Saved By The Bell reboot, from which he was excluded from without reason. It’s a sad day for everyone who grew up watching Saved By The Bell.