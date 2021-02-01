Bossip Video

Happy Born Day Mars!



Erykah Badu and Jay Electronica’s daughter Mars Merkaba turns 12 today! Erykah celebrated her tween with several posts on Instagram and Twitter.

“It’s MARS DAY !!!!!” Erykah captioned one Instagram post devoted to her daughter. “MARS MERKABA BADU ELECTRONICA!!!!! Happy born day Puddin !!!! You are beautiful. 12 winters and out of this world!!! @baduworld.archives thanks for the cute snaps !!!”

We love these photos of Mars over the years and are glad to see Puma included as well.

In a second message, Badu noted, “The 12 winters of Mars Merkaba Electronica !” She then continued, “What a dream it has been to be your mama. I really really like you so much . You are so funny, Bella! You are such a great friend and lil sis to 7 and Pu ! Your dad @jayelectronica and I are super proud of you! 💫Just continue to stay true to yourself and in service to those who need you. You have much to share with this lil school called Earth ! We ADORE you MARS!!!!

☄️⚡️💫⭐️🌟🌟✨🌙love, mama .”

We love the message from Mama Badu! Isn’t it incredible to be able to call you kid your friend? And also to be able to say you like them — not just because you have to, but because you genuinely do? Gotta love it.

Erykah Badu shared a similar message with her followers on Twitter as well.

“Happy Mars day Mars Merkaba Electronica-12 winters.” Badu tweeted. ” It’s such a pleasure being your mama! I really like you a lot! You are so funny..You are such a bright light. Stay true to yourself & in service 2those who need you. We love you berry much. Love mommy & papa

@JayElectronica”

Jay Electronica retweeted Erykah Badu’s message to their daughter on Twitter.

We love when Erykah posts Mars and look forward to seeing more!

We hope you have an amazing day Mars! Here’s wishing you an incredible 12th year on this lil school called Earth — as your mama would say!