Happy Black History Month!

Just in time for Black History Month, Hennessy is launching a new limited edition Hennessy X.O 49 Commemorative Cocktail Set to celebrate the odyssey and achievement of the first Black South Asian American Madam Vice President of the United States.

The commemorative set features a 750ml bottle of Hennessy X.O, the recipe for The 49th, a custom ice mold with display tray and elegant keepsake glassware, etched with the historic number 49. Fitting for a toast to groundbreaking achievements, the Hennessy X.O 49 Commemorative Cocktail Set will be available starting Monday, February 1 at CocktailCourier.com, while supplies last (SRP $259.99).

Last month’s historic appointment marked another important milestone: the first graduate of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to ascend to the highest levels of government. To honor this legacy, Hennessy has pledged an additional monetary donation to long-term partner, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), in support of the advancement of Black women into the C-Suite.

We love it that they’re making donations to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Hennessy is catering to their audience during this historic moment.