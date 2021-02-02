Bossip Video

Former Seahawks Offensive Lineman Chad Wheeler pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges, despite police busting in during the domestic dispute and finding the gruesome aftermath, having their own issues detaining him.

As more and more details start to emerge in Chad Wheeler’s domestic violence case, it paints an even more horrific picture than initially reported. His girlfriend–who he was shocked lived throughout the ordeal–was pictured online, beaten and bloody. To make matters worse, this incident stemmed from her refusing to bow down to him and when three police officers arrived in the direct aftermath, they had to burst into the apartment to try and detain Chad, but now without a fight.

“As the three of us (with a combined weight of about 700 pounds) were on top of Chad, I could feel him lifting his body up like he was pushing up to get away,” one officer said. “Chad, whose massive size took up the whole length and width of the bathroom floor, was able to lift his body about three to six inches temporarily with what appeared to be little effort from him.”

Eventually, the police deployed tasers, which had zero impact on the raging offensive linemen. At some point, they finally got him apprehended and on his way to jail. He posted $400k bail and when he appeared in court, he shocked everyone by pleading not guilty. This plea comes after he went online and apologized to his girlfriend and her family for the pain he caused.

His girlfriend was present in the courtroom and pushed for him to be returned to jail for her safety, which makes sense as Chad blamed a ‘manic episode’ for his actions, implying he can’t control them. Also, he was released from the Seahawks–so he is unemployed with nowhere to go.

Instead, he is being required to stay in King county. His charges include first-degree domestic violence assault and domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest. The pictures of his girlfriend alone should be enough reason to keep him behind bars but for now, he will be on electronic home detention until his next court date, February 11th.