History-making dream-chaser Remi Jones is touching the sky as the host/executive producer of the only Black-created and curated TV show in Rhode Island.

“I created Remi TV Media to strengthen the community by giving the people freedom of expression through music, dance and voice, and to collaborate with organizations in the communities we serve to bring quality programming,” she said.

The emerging media maven started her journey as a hospital/nursing home intern with a paralegal degree before thriving as an entertainment correspondent interviewing celebs like Wyclef Jean, Ralph Tresvant, Slim of 112 and many more.

Realizing that media was her true passion, she stepped out on faith and launched Remi TV in 2019. A Rhode Island native, she learned early in life how to fight for the things she wanted in her career.

“We have so much great talent in Rhode Island–from movie directors, journalists, musicians, etc,” she gushed. The entertainment industry here needs some help to grow so people don’t feel like they have to move just to pursue their dreams. I’m determined to put as many people on as I possibly can and put us on the map. Rhode Island is small but we have diamonds here!”

Two years after launching her own media brand, she continues to be front and center at the largest headlining events in the region with many of her interviews airing on Local Access TV in the Providence market.

With burgeoning success comes various obstacles and challenges, especially for Black women in a ‘ism’-plagued media industry.

“The challenge I’ve faced as a Black woman at a smaller media outlet is not being taken seriously,” she said. I think some believe that because I’m a smaller media outlet that the message they are promoting won’t reach enough people. I remember being turned down because my Instagram following was low. Even though my show is based in Rhode Island, the show also airs in other cities on Access Television and reaches more people than what they think. I was told that Black people don’t have a market which we all know is not true. I hope and pray for change for our future Black entrepreneurs and business owners.”

More than just a TV show host, she’s also a successful model, actress and podcaster with a steadily growing following and high hopes for the future.

“I would like to see more people of color in the industry sticking together, and helping one another. I feel like if you see someone grinding and working hard pull that person up if you’re in position to,” she said. I would also love to see more people of color and smaller media outlets at the top of the Red carpet and not the last ones at the bottom. In order for us to get our names out there we have to be given a fair chance to build our brands. I definitely would love to see more relationship building and people being open to that. Some of us are starting businesses from the ground up with no guidance and would love to see more people take on mentorship roles.”

