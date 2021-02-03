Bossip Video

Nipsey Hussle’s visual album and experience The Marathon will release on Youtube this Friday.

Nipsey Hussle was one of a kind from his mindset, to his business acumen, to his execution in everything he did.

It’s hard to believe we are already approaching two years since he was taken from us after being shot outside his infamous Marathon Clothing store— the business he put his blood, sweat, and tears into.

Since his death, the hip-hop world has mourned Nipsey and fans have been hoping for new music or any art from the rapper. According to Complex, this Friday, fans will be blessed with a visual album from the late rapper entitled, The Marathon.

Nipsey’s estate first teased the project back in December. From the clips so far, the visual experience seems to eulogize the beloved rapper, who was known not only as a talented artist but a cornerstone of the Crenshaw community. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJFVFoHAMDH/

Oki Doki, the production studio in charge of creating the visuals for the project, teased a clip of what we can expect to see on the Posthumous release.

“Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon mixtape, and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear,” they captioned.

Last year, J. Stone promised fans would get their fix of even more new Nipsey music soon, aside from the features on his project.

“It’s so much music this n***a done did, bro. Like you wouldn’t even imagine, bro,” he said on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “It’s definitely going to be another Nip album.”

For now, fans can look forward to the visual album, which will release this Friday, February 5, at 9 p.m. EST on YouTube.

