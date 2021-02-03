Bossip Video

Because we’re all 12, five men and one woman were arrested on Monday after they took the time out of their day to alter the Hollywood sign so that it read, “Hollyboob.”

This stunt was completely juvenile, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, claiming this whole thing was an attempt to raise breast cancer awareness. The group achieved their desired alteration by draping a tarp with the letter “B” over the “W” in “Hollywood” and placing a dash in the terminal “D.”

As it was going down, police saw the stunt happening and ended up arresting the group after they made their way down the hill. LAPD Captain Steve Lurie said they are all charged with misdemeanor trespassing, but told Los Angeles Times, “there’s no vandalism because the sign wasn’t damaged.”

The stunt was led by Instagram model Julia Rose who previously orchestrated another Breast Cancer Awareness act back in 2019.

Rose went topless during an MLB game at the time to support the “Free the Nipple” campaign and prove a point about the double standards society creates when women go topless. Rose and her sidekick during the ordeal, model, Kayla Lauren were escorted from the stadium and banned indefinitely from attending future games.

Luckily, it looks like the culprits won’t be walking away in too much trouble, but for some, the laughable stunt wasn’t so funny.

“This is an icon that’s there for visual reinforcement of the importance of Hollywood, not just for the city of L.A. but to the world,” sign trust chairman Mark Panatier told the Times following the incident. “It needs to be upheld; it doesn’t need to be demeaned.”

Unsurprisingly, this is far from the first time a hoax like this has been pulled, with a recent effort involving the sign reading “Hollyweed” for a day after being similarly altered.