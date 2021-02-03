UziVision

Lil Uzi Vert has the internet in a frenzy over his Pluto-sized pink diamond (reportedly worth $24 million) implanted in his tat-scribbled forehead that raised the flexing bar for icy rappers in 2021.

The “Baby Pluto” rapper shared the news on Instagram where he revealed that the precious diamond was customized by famed jeweler Elliot Eliantte known around the industry for creating iced out masterpieces for countless celebs like Travis Scott and Roddy Ricch.

According to reports, Uzi could have possibly spent a whopping “$2 million per carat” on the nearly 11-carat diamond.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” he tweeted. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face..

But, naturally, he insists that the diamond is a smart purchase since it’s certified as a natural pink rock, which will hold its value.

Uzi’s massive purchase comes just months after flashy Texas rapper Sauce Walka showed off his $250K dermal diamond implant in his face that he believes inspired the eclectic rapper.

“Keep following the leader lol. YALL LOOK AT @elliante @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A N*GGA DRIP. D*ck munching my style for 405 years lol. Yall still cant see this sh*t,” Walka posted. #DRIPGOD IS MY NAME #TooMuchSauce lol S/o @liluzivert I KNO IM THE INFLUENCE & YOUR THE INSPIRATION.”

Do you love or hate Uzi’s forehead diamond? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions on the flip.