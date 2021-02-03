Bossip Video

Mariah Carey’s older sister, Alison, is suing the star over allegations made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Carey’s sister filed a lawsuit with the New York County Supreme Court, according to Variety, seeking $1.25 million in damages for “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister.”

Mariah’s memoir, which was released in September of last year, remembers the singer’s rough relationship with Alison throughout their lives, growing up. In the chapter about their relationship titled, “Dandelion Tea,” Carey claims her sister drugged her, put her in vulnerable situations with older men, and threw boiling hot tea on her when she was only 12 years old.

“She burned my back and my trust. Any faint hope I’d held up to that point of having a big sister became scorched earth,” Mariah wrote. “Alison has burned me in many ways and more times than I can count…the promise of her life was squandered in a tragic series of cheap bargains rather than being redeemed through the difficult, lifelong work of recovery and rebuilding oneself.”

Elsewhere in the chapter, Mariah also accuses her sister of attempted sex trafficking.

“Through the years both my sister and brother have put me on the chopping block, sold lies to any gossip rag or trashy website that would buy or listen. They have attacked me for decades. But when I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp,” Carey wrote. “Something in me was arrested by all that trauma. That is why I often say, ‘I am eternally twelve.’”

In her lawsuit, Alison disputes these allegations, arguing that her sister “presented no evidence to substantiate these serious allegations.” She also claims that she’s fallen back into “alcohol abuse” to cope with the distress caused by her sister’s memoir.

Alison reportedly sent a settlement offer to her sister’s attorneys but has yet to receive a response.