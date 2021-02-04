Bossip Video

*SAG & NAACP Image Award-nominated Regé-Jean Page

Loin-smoldering “Bridgerton” bae Regé-Jean Page is having breakout success as the star of Netflix’s series-of-the-moment brought to life by his ravishing performance that earned SAG (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series) and NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series) nominations after a stunning Golden Globes snub.

This comes just days after the pop culture obsession made history as Netflix’s most-streamed series EVER with a record 82 million households around the world.

For those late to the party, “Bridgerton” follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled.

But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

For weeks, viewers have swooned over Regé-Jean Page who recently dodged questions about his relationship status/whispers that he’s dating his costar Phoebe Dynevor behind the scenes.

“I think that everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” said Page, 30, adding, “and all the sparks that flew came off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky-words scripted material are more than enough.”

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards air on March 27th followed by the SAG Awards that air April 4th.