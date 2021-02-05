Bossip Video

The Boy From Brooklyn!

Brooklyn barsmith Buggzy Hoffa is bringing that classic New York feeling back to Hip-Hop with gritty new single “How You Want It” where he flows like the rightful heir to the city’s storied Rap throne .

Fueled by a thirst for creative freedom, the self-proclaimed geek describes himself as egotistical, mysterious and hard to read with a heart of gold and strong dislike for barriers or control schemes.

The multifaceted Eric B Music Group/Sony artist has been connected to the entertainment industry since age 6 as the son of James E. Wilson who was stage manager on “The Cosby show.”

With an inherent love for music and entertainment, Buggzy dropped out of school to pursue his passions with the dream of leaving a mark on the music world and someday breaking into cinema as a writer, director and actor in films.

Aside from being a talented artist, he’s also a passionate entrepreneur with a penchant for real estate, cryptocurrency and stock trading.

In 2019, he introduced his Hip-Hop group Black Diamond Mafia that found massive success with debut single “Superfly,” along with follow-up single “FireHose,” which garnered 1 million views on YouTube and charted on the Top 50 iTunes Hip-Hop Singles and Digital Radio Tracker Top 10.

Buggzy’s undying love for creating and the high life is expressed through his undeniable writing talent as a published author and collector of all things beautiful like movie props, paintings, electronics and Anime.

With many excited projects up his luxurious sleeves, Buggzy is ready to take over the industry with his catchy music and exquisite persona.

Stream “How You Want It” here and follow his journey to stardom here.