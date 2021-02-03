Bossip Video

Video of the Year contender

Everyone’s buzzing over Moneybagg Yo‘s hilariously creative new video for “Time Today” where he morphs into ‘William’ from “Girlfriends“–a popular character he’s often side-by-sided with on social media.

The trending rapper (who may or may not be done with Ari Fletcher) addresses his haters while poking fun at our digital tabloid culture in cackle-worthy cutscenes. Bar by bar, he unpacks his disposition as bold, brazen, rebel ready to continue putting cynics in their place.

Moneybagg Yo cemented himself as a star in 2020 with the release of his acclaimed album “Time Served.” The star-studded project featured collabs with Future, Da Baby, Lil Baby, Megan thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Fredo Bang and more, and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (his highest debut yet).

He also shared the deluxe version which included seven new tracks with new features from Lil Baby, Big 30, Big Homiie G and Rylo Rodriguez. Together, both projects amassed over two-billion streams globally.

Soon after, he teamed up with Blac Youngsta for their collaborative project “Code Red” which sold over 40 thousand equivalent album units in its first week and debuted in the Top-10 of the Billboard 200 chart – Bagg’s fourth time attaining that achievement.

The project received massive praise on the strength of standout hit, “Said Sum” and the remix, which he teamed up with City Girls & DaBaby on. The irresistible, clap-back anthem inspired a viral TikTok challenge with everyone from Sasha Obama to Charli D’amelio participating.

The original song has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (over half a billion global streams) reached the #1 spot at Urban radio and serves as his third record to reach platinum status alongside, “All Dat.”