YUUUP! Twitter’s in a tizzy and drawls are drenched over a now-viral sex tape of someone fans think is a popular R&B singer.

After a (dispelled) DaBaby nude leak, an alleged A$AP Rocky sextape, and a Kevin Gates porn production (allegedly), Trey Songz is the latest celeb at the center of a sex scandal. A video has surfaced of a man having a sex act performed on him and fans are adamant that it’s the “Neighbors Know My Name” singer.

We cannot publish it, but we can point out that there’s a tattoo in the tape that looks strikingly similar to Trigga’s. The voice in the tape also sounds similar to Trey’s as well.

So far, Trey’s remaining mum on his alleged (oral) coitus caught on camera, but the streets are of course talking.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that prior to this whole heart-eye, wet emoji inducing news, Trey was accused of sexual misconduct. The singer adamantly denied those allegations and provided text messages to further claim his innocence.

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life. I brush it off every time but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Sooooo with that being said, the Songz schlong thirst can carry on? We guess????

What do YOU think about Trey’s fellatio fracas?

See more reactions below.

Hit the flip for Trey’s reaction to the news and more back story.