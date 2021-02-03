Were They Watching What We Were Watching? Here’s The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Or Whateva

Were they watching what we were watching?

We don’t think so! Because seriously, like where was the love! The 78th Annual Golden Globe Nominations were announced today, Wednesday February 3rd by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson and we feel quite a few deserving black projects and talent were overlooked! To sum things up black nominees include Don Cheadle, John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr., Regina King, “Lovecraft Country,” “Small Axe” and “Black Monday.” Yep that’s it. No Delroy Lindo for ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ no Jurnee Smollett or Jonathan Majors for “Lovecraft Country,” no Best Director nod for Shaka King or George C. Wolfe. So yes, we’re a little disappointed.

You can watch the televised announcement below and we listed out the announcements as well.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True”

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Television Series Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Southerland – “The Undoing”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

