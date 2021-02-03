Bossip Video

Issa Rae’s baby just turned 10!

Before getting spiking people’s blood pressure with dating and couple conundrums on “Insecure”, the writer/producer/actor turned the Internet on its head with her highly hilarious YouTube series “The Mis-adventures Of Awkward Black Girl.” The series followed J (Issa) as she got into awkward a$$ situations with her coworkers like “Baby Voice Darius” [Thug Yoda on “Insecure”] and love interests like White Jay. The series has was heralded as a fun portrayal of Black women that awkward Black girls instantly related to.

It was also many people’s first introduction to Issa whose humor and wit lead her, of course, to HBO.

Today, February 3, 2021, Issa revealed that it’s been TEN YEARS since awkward AF J and her band of misfits made their YouTube debut. Issa marked the occasion with the hashtag #ABG10 and a nostalgic video featuring the show’s stars.

She even invited viewers to tune in for a season 1 rewatch.

“10 years ago today, I released the first episode of “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” Issa captioned the video. “I had just turned 26, it was my third web series (the first one I was in), and my big plan was to sell these dingy a** t-shirts (😂 Thanks to the real ones who bought some). I had no idea the series was going to change my life — but my broke ass was sure the fuck ready for it to. I am deeply appreciative of everyone (cast, crew, writers, supporters) who helped to take it as far as it got. Special shout-out to @tracyyoliver who had the vision to take the series to the next level and @pharrell who bet on us for Season2! Rewatch Season 1 with us today! Happy #ABG10!

You can get awkward AF with “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl” watch party TONIGHT Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. PST on Issa Rae Presents YouTube channel.