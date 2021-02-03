Bossip Video

Man, this is f***ed up.

The internet came to a painful halt earlier this week when it was announced that Saved By The Bell’s Dustin Diamond passed away at age 44 from stage four lung cancer. Part of the shock came from the fact that “Screech” was dead but beyond that, the public had no idea that he was sick and it appears that the people closest to him were caught off-guard with how fast his condition deteriorated.

According to DailyMail, Dustin’s girlfriend Tash has now revealed just how bad things got during Dustin’s last days, “He was the love of my life. We planned on a future together and spoke often about having kids. I’m heartbroken.” Tash is a pharmacy tech and had planned on spending the rest of her life with Dustin, “Even though he was struggling to breathe and had difficulty speaking he was able to get out the words to me, ”I love you,” I told him I loved him back.”

Dustin was diagnosed with lung carcinoma three weeks ago. He had been hospitalized since last Friday and was released on Monday to stay with a friend named Jules for hospice care. He was laying on the gurney in the friend’s front room when Tash found him not breathing, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

‘I spoke with Dustin the night before, Thursday, he told me he was in a lot of pain and the meds he was taking weren’t working. But he was excited to see his father who was flying out from California to see him the next morning,’ he said.

It’s sad to hear that Dustin suffered so much in his final days. Rest in peace. Prayers up for his friends and family.