F**k this guy and everyone who vouches for him.

Kyle Rittenhouse is under new scrutiny from prosecutors in Wisconsin for violating his bail agreement related to the not-really-controversial “alleged” murder of two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and injuring one other, Gaige Grosskreutz.

According to CNN, the state’s attorneys, they believe that Rittenhouse has failed to disclose his place of residence after being released on $2 million bail, that MAGAs, racists, and white supremacist sympathizers raised on his behalf. Let his lawyer tell it, they violated the law because he is receiving so many death threats.

Aw. Poor thang.

Among those who donated to Kyle’s undeserved freedom were weirdo My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, actor Ricky Schroder, and Trump cosplayer, knob-slobberer, and devout d-rider Lin Wood.

Literally two hours after his January arraignment where he pled not guilty, 18-year-old Kyle was seen at a local bar with his mom, taking photos with “fans”, and flashing the “ok” sign that is commonly associated with white supremacy. Charming fella.

Prosecutors asked that Rittenhouse be prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, or being in any establishment that serves it. They also requested that Rittenhouse be prohibited from “publicly displaying symbols and gestures that are associated with violent white supremacist groups and from associating with known members of those groups, particularly the Proud Boys.”

Rittenhouse is due back in court on March 10th with his jury selection to begin on March 29th.

Please arrest this murderous man and deny him bail if he’s so concerned about his safety.