Bossip Video

Chrissy Teigen is at the receiving end of some major backlash, once again, over a story she told on Twitter that wasn’t exactly relatable.

The cookbook author tweeted out a question to her followers on Wednesday, asking, “What’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?” Then, she proceeded to answer her own inquiry with a story that 99% of us can’t even fathom relating to.

“One time John and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet,” she wrote. “We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. We didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

After tweeting the story, she was met with a lot of criticism as people accused her of throwing her wealth in their faces as people struggle amid the pandemic. But mostly, folks were amused with how hilariously out of touch the tweet was overall.

This backlash caused the model’s name to trend on Twitter, which, in turn, led to her response.

“Hey, not everything I say on my Twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my Twitter and my stories,” she wrote. “I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me.” When someone replied, saying, “this was actually relatable to no one so ok,” Chrissy wrote, “it doesn’t have to be.”

While it’s safe to say this story was better left in the drafts, Teigen should probably be given some grace here, as she’s been going through a tough time following her recent pregnancy loss. Just before responding to the backlash, she tweeted about how her son, Jack, would have been born this week.

“I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom,” she revealed, posting a video that shows the movement in her stomach. “I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow… but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh.”

She sent out another tweet as all of the criticism kept rolling in about her waiter experience, wondering how people could still want to make jokes about her for retweets during such a sensitive time.

“Me, sharing story of getting screwed over by a waiter. shares story of rough week, baby would have been born. feeling anxious, sad. you: let’s f***ing own this rich bitch for retweets,” she wrote.

“Honestly, I will be that person for you,” she. continued. “It is fun to gang up on me. I *see* the convos that bring you together in your owning of me. I make it easy. have fun.”