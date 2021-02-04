“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Andrea Comes Face To Face With Lamar’s Daughter Shante [VIDEO]

Is Andrea ever going to accept ALL that comes with being with Lamar?

That’s definitely the question we’ve got in mind heading into the new episode of “Life After Lockup.” We’re super excited that our favorite guilty pleasure show is airing a new episode tomorrow. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure now! In the clip Andrea finally comes face to face with Lamar’s daughter Shante, who describes the hurt she felt growing up without her father only to have him come out of jail to help raise someone else’s kids. It’s kind of a nice change of pace to see Andrea on the defensive for once! Shante goes on to say that while her relationship with Lamar hasn’t been the best, she’s hopeful for her kids to have a better experience with Lamar and Andrea as grandparents.

Check out the clip below:

Are we ready to see Andrea as a grandmother? Maybe it will give her a sense of purpose?

Here’s what else to expect from this episode:

John’s shocking discovery about Lacey. Andrea faces Lamar’s daughter; Kristianna’s big news changes everything. Scott uncovers the truth about Lindsey. Brittany’s mom breaks down. Quaylon’s bold move stuns Shavel.

WOW. We’re shocked that John can still be shocked about anything about Lacey at this point. What do you think Quaylon’s about to do? We’re excited about this one.

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP “Good News, Bad News” – Premieres Friday, January 29 at 9:00 pm ET on WeTV

Will you be watching? We know we will!