Khloe Kardashian Tells Tristan Thompson She’s Ready To Tote Another Bundle Of Swirly Seed For Him

Will 2021 be the year that Khloe Kardashian births her second seed with Tristan Thompson?

A new promo clip just dropped this morning showing Khloe sitting Tristan Thompson down to discuss how Kim keeps reminding her that “True can’t play by herself forever”… She goes on to say that she was so sad their daughter was all alone with no friends during quarantine and she feels like it’s time to have a second baby. We’ve joked in the past that Tristan is “infant allergic” given his propensity to stray while both his kid’s moms were pregnant. Check out his reaction to Khloe’s idea about having another kid below:

Later on in the show, Khloe revealed that she has been freezing her eggs in preparation for a second child sometime in the future. However, Khloe was sure to let Tristan know that they had to wait until the time was right.

“We have to like line it up with your schedule. So, I can make embryos with my frozen eggs,” Khloe shared.

Tristan responded happily that he was “all for it.”

First of all, do you think the timing is right considering Tristan just moved to Boston? Then again, we’re assuming this was filmed before he was traded. But still — Tristan has a history of creeping around during pregnancies. Would you be worried if you were Khloé?

The second thing we thought we’d call attention to is that Tristan says he wants FOUR kids. So that means if Khloe wants to “keep up” with her baller boo she’s got to tote a third Thompson tyke. Do you think she’ll be down?

Were you surprised that Tristan was so excited about the idea of having another kid? We hope for Khloe’s sake that Tristan really is a changed man. It would be super embarrassing to be cheated on a third time after all that she went through.

