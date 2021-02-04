Bossip Video

This could have been a F***ING disaster…

The Super Bowl that some of you are looking forward to very much this Sunday almost came to a crashing halt or perhaps even a guaranteed win for MAGA Tom Brady and his band of Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN, twenty Kansas City Chiefs players, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, nearly came in contact with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19.

How the hell could something like this have happened!? This is something that someone should probably be fired for, but we digress.

Somehow, this barber was allowed to cut hair prior to his negative test coming back. Adam Schefter reports that backup center Daniel Kilgore was literally in the chair mid-cut when team officials rushed in and yanked the barber. Kilgore had already been exposed so he told the barber to finish and essentially prayed for the best. Both men were masked when the team learned of the barber’s positive test.

At this time, Kilgore and wideout Demarcus Robinson have been placed on the reserve list and will be allowed to play if they test negative for 5 straight days.

Yahoo Sports reported that so far both Kilgore and Robinson have tested negative since their exposure. Luckily, all of the players who did receive a haircut from the infected barber were wearing masks that day.

Reports also noted that the barber had apparently undergone five tests before heading into the shop for his scheduled haircuts — all of which came back negative until his last-minute rapid test revealed he was in fact positive with the virus.

Can you imagine how people would lose their s#!t if Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, or Travis Kelce had to miss the Super Bowl because of some f**ka$$ barber?!

Sheesh.