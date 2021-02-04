Bossip Video

Zonnique Pullins has had a unique experience delivering a baby recently, during a global pandemic and the star is opening up a little bit more about that journey. The 24-year-old reality star and singer hosted her own ‘question and answer’ with fans in her Instagram stories, opening up about breastfeeding and shared new photos of her baby girl.

A fan asked Zonnique simply “how’s motherhood?” to kick off the questions and Zonnique joked about her baby girl not giving her space and sharing a photo as proof:

This question is already in the box a million times…and it’s giving no space in the bed. Might as well be sharing a body type hood.”

We can imagine Zonnique is experiencing a lot of adjustments after welcoming her first baby! She transformed from big sis of five to mommy of her own. When asked if she found breast feeding “painful,” she instructed her followers to look at her facial expression as she shared a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn in the hospital.

Swipe to see all of Zonnique’s motherhood photos, shared her by ItsOnsite.

Zonnique may have opened up a bit but she’s still keep a few things sacred about her daughter, including her face and name. Mom aka G-Ma Tiny Harris was the first to announce the arrival of her grand daughter back in December, writing “Congratulations to my 1st 💙 my LuvBug @zonniquejailee”.

Super sweet!