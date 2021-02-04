Bossip Video

Chris Pratt is denying the allegations against him after fans found bigoted tweets the star allegedly posted years ago.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s rep spoke to TMZ about the tweets, calling the screenshots “totally false.”

“Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today. Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory,” the rep said. TMZ also received word from a senior executive at Twitter that they “strongly believe these [tweets] to be fake.”

This statement from Pratt’s representative comes after #RIPChrisPratt started trending on Twitter on Wednesday, which came in response to these alleged messages, which were racist and sexist in nature. One tweet, in particular, appears to show Pratt using the “N-word” and another allegedly reads “Muslims scare me so much.” They dated as far back as 2012.

As far as the validity of the tweets, it looks like the only tweet making the rounds that is actually real is the one below, in which Pratt tweeted about the irony of a Bank of America pen being produced in China.