Bossip Video

An argument turned deadly in Pennsylvania after neighbors had an altercation about where to dispose of snow after shoveling, which leads to one neighbor killing the couple next door before taking his own life.

In the northeast, now is the time of year where all you see is snow falling from the sky and it seems like it will never stop. Nothing starts the day off worse than having to shovel and remove tons of snow just to leave your driveway to even start your day. You can just imagine the type of attitudes people have after at least an hour in the freezing cold digging their cars out and in some cases, multiple vehicles.

According to NBC news, snow shoveling ended in a murder-suicide in Pennsylvania after neighbors had a heated exchange over exactly where to dump the snow after shoveling.

The video shows that the Goys shoveled snow from their parking spots, pushed it across the street and threw it onto Spaide’s property. After Spaide asked the couple to stop throwing snow onto his property, the neighbors got into an argument where they appear to have exchanged obscene gestures and expletives. Prosecutors said James Goy threatened Spaide and cocked his fist, prompting Spaide to retreat into his home and return outside with a pistol. While the Goys acknowledged he had a gun, prosecutors said they continued to shout names at him from the middle of the street. Spaide opened fire and shot the Goys before returning to his home to get another gun to deal the killing blow, according to prosecutors.

As police were pulling up to the scene, Spaide took his own life. In the video, you can see other neighbors come to check on the couple after the first round of gunfire before retreating and the second round happened. *WARNING* The video is graphic watch at your own risk.