Tom Holland is setting some seriously high expectations for fans of the Spider-Man franchise.

Everyone involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is always pretty vague with their details on upcoming projects, and intentionally so. While Tom Holland has gotten in trouble in the past for accidentally giving too much information away, it looks like he’s not afraid to give out some major details about his upcoming Spider-Man film. The star called it “the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.”

Fans shouldn’t expect anything crazier than the last film from the Marvel franchise, Avengers: Endgame, since Holland made sure to add “standalone” to his statement. But still, this is a pretty major claim. His comments came during an interview with Variety about his upcoming collaboration with the Russo Brothers, Cherry. Unsurprisingly, though, the topic of Spider-Man came up.

“Obviously, I can’t really say anything,” Holland began. “I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive.” He continued, “I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little s**t who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”

While this doesn’t provide any actual details about why this film is so ambitious, there are rumors that the film will include past Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire–which is pretty huge, in itself.

Movies keep getting pushed back because of the pandemic, but for now, Spider-Man 3 is still set to release December 2021.