Father, God, we come to you humbly asking that you protect our people…

Welp, here goes nothin’! Contrary to their initial decision, the NBA has decided that the 2020-2021 All-Star game will be held on March 7 in Atlanta, Georiga. As many of you already know, Atlanta is WIDE open. Waffle House open. Restaurants and bars are operating a full capacity and good luck with any level of social distancing inside the city’s hookah lounges, strip clubs, and other late-night entertainment spots.

That said, we fully expect everyone within driving distance and many who will roll the dice on a plane, to pull up on the A for a weekend of pathogen-proliferating pandemic fun. We get that the league wants to maintain its normal schedule and we hope that the athletes and staff can do their thing safely. We’re just not so sure that the attendees and out-of-towners will maintain proper protocol.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news early this morning on Twitter and we can practically hear the club flyers being printed from here. There are many details to be sorted out as decisions are made about the skills competition, 3-point shootout, and fan-favorite dunk contest.

One of the positive things that will come out of this is that the league plans to use the weekend to raise money for both HBCUs and COVID-19 relief efforts.

We’ll keep you updated as more news becomes available. But for now, do you plan on going to Atlanta for the festivities?