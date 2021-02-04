Bossip Video

It looks like at least one of the anonymous accusers whose stories have been circulating, implicating Tiny and T.I. Harris as abusers and more alleged crimes has lawyered up.

“Celebrity” lawyer Lisa Bloom made the announcement to twitter this week that she’d be representing one of the alleged victims who shared their account in anonymous texts with Sabrina Parr, Tiny Harris’ ex-friend. Sabrina claimed to have been talking with multiple alleged victims of the married coupled, who allegedly are swingers and partake in sexually activiy amongst a group. In some of the stories, alleged victims says the Harris’ offered them drugs of to “get out” of their alleged swinger parties.

Lisa Bloom is the saw lawyer who held press conferences for Blac Chyna and Teairra Mari when they both had brought forth civil cases involving The Kardashians and 50 Cent respectively. Unfortunately, both cases didn’t have a strong outcome, with both women dropping her as a lawyer. 50 Cent won his case against Teairra, and the judge ordered Mari to pay him over $30,000 in legal fees.

T.I. has vehemently denied all of the allegations against he and his wife, responding to them in an 8-minute video shared to social media. He’s aslo alleged that Sabrina Peterson has a history of harassing his family.