Everyone’s buzzing over Cardi’s wildly provocative new “Up” video with tongue-licking, booty-bouncing and tidday-grabbing in her first major video release since chart-topping smash “WAP” (featuring Megan The Stallion) shattered the internet.
The Tani Muino-directed visuals (filmed over two days during Christmas season) features a beautiful baddie buffet with elite eye candy like Amber Diamond and Nurys Mateo in visually delicious scenes that sent fans into a frenzy.
And those were only two of countless baddies in the screen-lickable video bursting with shiny outfits, wondrous set designs, subtle yet hilarious gags and thick dancers, dancing thick-ly with Cardi shining as the Queen of her moment that’s far from over.
“Offset kept saying up and stuck and im like oh sh*t,” she revealed in her Youtube Live interview.
I keep saying up and a stuck out of nowhere because that’s something that I started saying this year. He always say it, but I feel like this is some gangsta shit and that’s what I like.”
With COVID surging across the country, it’s amazing that they were able to pull off the super sexy video where Cardi kisses and licks multiple people.
Just a week ago, she revealed how often she gets tested (and how EXPENSIVE it is) on Twitter.
“I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week,” she wrote. “My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business.”
Naturally, miserable randoms accused her of not recognizing her privilege since most essential jobs still don’t have the resources to get tested, ever, let alone 4 times a week.
“Well this tweet is not about complaining is about CAPITALISM!” she clapped back. How Covid is becoming a business and if this was part of the plan,” she clarified. “How ya getting mad at me because it’s a requirement to get tested ?Just to shoot a commercial even the janitors must get tested twice.”
