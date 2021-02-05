Bossip Video

New accolade, who dis?

To quote Drake, “don’t you ever get it f**ked up.” Serena Williams is a GOAT, an all-time winner, and an incredible interior designer.

According to PEOPLE, Serena purchased the 14,500 square-foot home five years ago and asked her sister Venus and V Starr design firm to help create the house of her dreams. Well, from what we can tell, she certainly accomplished her goal. This place is absolutely spectacular and jealousy doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling we have watching her show it off.

“You have to know your lane. I’m really good at playing tennis; I’m not as good at interiors,” she continued, explaining that she let Venus have a good amount of input while still maintaining creative control. “But I was able to learn through just watching Venus.”

The 39-year-old Grand Slam champion later shared to AD that she had lived with her sister Venus on and off for years, prior to building her dream home.

“I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful,” shared Serena about her decision to work alongside her sister on the interior design. The folks at Architectural Digest were granted permission to film Serena as she takes us all on a virtual tour of her not-so-humble abode.

Funny enough, at the time Serena purchased the property she had just started her relationship with now-husband Alexis Ohanian, and, well, she wasn’t exactly going to let the new guy design the home that they would unknowingly live in a short time later.

The minimally designed masterpiece home comes equipped with a gallery– which happens to be Serena’s favorite part of the house– a karaoke room, and a stunning enclave that displays all of the trophies Serena has won throughout her Tennis career.

Peep the video of the tour down below. Especially pay attention to the part where Serena shows off her trophy room. The flex is immaculate.

We f***ing Stan!