Bossip Video

Zendaya, John David Washington, and Sam Levinson are all extremely passionate about their latest project, Malcolm & Marie, and that fact was made even more clear from a post Zendaya made as she prepared for the film’s release.

Leading up to the film finally hitting Netflix, Zendaya took to Instagram to post a long, heartfelt statement about how much work she and the rest of the crew put into the movie.

The 24-year-old Emmy award-winning actress thanked her co-star John David Washington, Sam Levinson, and their small crew of just 22 people for the hard work they put into the production of the film. The gushy post revealed that not only did she create and star in the movie, but she also helped finance it, and all of those factors contributed to how special this film really is for the young star.

“Full of excitement and nervousness as this lil movie we made in lockdown with people I love is coming out in the next few hours,” she wrote under a compilation of clips from Malcolm & Marie. “Nervousness for a few reasons. Normally I’m pretty self-critical and that leads me to be far too fearful to make things myself or trust myself enough to even try.” She continued, “This is really my first time believing that maybe I could. This is my first time being a leading lady, but also my first time being this creatively involved in something, producing something, co-financing something, owning something and sharing it all with my crew. We made this as a family, shot it in 14 days with a 22 person crew I am eternally grateful for. For their talent, their time, their hard work, and their willingness to believe in this film. If there’s anything to learn from this year, and I hope from our little movie, it’s gratitude for every moment and every person we get to love.” “To stop and acknowledge the people in our lives who make it possible to do the work we do and honestly, make life worth living,” she concluded. “It comes in many forms and sometimes it’s just a thank you. All that being said, on behalf of our little crew of 22, we hope you laugh (please laugh lol) and cry and hopefully enjoy this little thing we made with a whole lot of love. Love Maree (I spell mine with two E’s)”

This was clearly a passion project for everyone involved, and it’s finally out for everyone to experience. Malcolm & Marie is streaming on Netflix now.