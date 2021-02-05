Bossip Video

Drew Sidora is NOT here for Kenya Moore’s constant #RHOA shade and she’s issuing a response. The actress/reality TV star is once again replying to incessant comments from Kenya who called her one of Cynthia Bailey’s “strays” and chuckled alongside LaToya Ali (who’s been shading her on Twitter) as she dissed her “pet on the head” wig.

According to Drew, she’s “disappointed” that Kenya never even gave her a chance especially since she previously “looked up to” the actress/ Miss USA titleholder. Drew also especially took issue with Kenya talking about her behind her back.

“My thing is this — I am new to this group and the type of person that I am, where I come from, I hold people’s feet to the fire because I’m all about living in your truth and being honest,” Drew told HollywoodLife during an episode of TV Talk on Instagram Live. “What happened to being real especially on reality?” “She seems to treat me really nice and then she runs back and she talks behind my back and I don’t think that’s right,” Drew added to HollywoodLife. “When I met her, I didn’t have any problems with Kenya. Like I said, I looked up to her since I was a little girl. Meeting her, she was just a different person and I was disappointed. I was definitely discerned that she was treating me poorly and I didn’t know why. I didn’t know where it came from. I definitely didn’t give her a reason and that’s just where we are, unfortunately. I wish her well, obviously, and I’m praying for her and all that she has going on, but as I sit back and I watch the episodes, I definitely have a lot to say because I’m like, ‘You never said this to my face!’”

With that, Drew’s done, and they will never be friends.

“To me, she’s a fake, fluffy face at this point,” Drew told HollywoodLife. That’s where I categorize her and we’ll keep it movin’.” […] That ship has sailed.”

This isn’t the first time Drew’s spoken on Kenya. She previously laughed off Kenya and LaToya’s wig shade…

and sent this snarky “stray” shade Kenya’s way.

OOOP!

What do YOU think about Kenya coming for Drew Sidora immediately after meeting her??? Why DIDN’T she give her a chance?